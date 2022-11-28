Physician pleads guilty to profiting from misbranded, tampered products

San Francisco physician Lindsay Clark, MD, and her medical practice pleaded guilty to charges of receiving and delivering misbranded drugs and misbranded and adulterated devices, the Justice Department said Nov. 28.

Dr. Clark, 45, admitted that from 2016 through 2020, she attempted to conceal from patients and the FDA that she was using unapproved and unlicensed botox injections and cosmetic filler devices, the Justice Department said. She also admitted to selling them to patients as Botox and Juvederm, which are both FDA-approved.

Dr. Clark's practice landed more than $1 million in connection with misbranded and adulterated product sales, the Justice Department said.

Sentencing is set for April 7.