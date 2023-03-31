Physician, nurse practitioner sentenced to prison in fraud 7-year scheme

A Kentucky physician and nurse practitioner were each sentenced to prison for a scheme involving healthcare fraud, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jeffrey Cambell, MD, 64, was sentenced to 105 months in prison and Mark Dyer, APRN, 54, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, according to a March 30 Justice Department news release.

The two men were found guilty following trials in 2021, according to the release. The men, along with Dr. Campbell's medical practice, Physicians Primary Care, conspired to unlawfully distribute controlled substances between 2009 and 2016. They also conspired to falsely bill Kentucky Medicaid, Indiana Medicaid Tricare, Medicare and other healthcare benefit programs by submitting upcoded claims.

They also conspired to commit money laundering by paying and/or receiving bonuses to incentivize the ordering of physical therapy, counseling and exercise services, according to the release. They also fraudulently billed for physical therapy services using evaluation management codes as if a physician performed a service on the patients when none was present.

Physicians Primary Care was also fined $1 million for conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.