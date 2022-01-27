Pharmacist gets 5-year sentence in $180M healthcare fraud scheme

A Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced to five years in prison Jan. 26 for his role in a $180 million healthcare fraud scheme, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors said David "Jason" Rutland, a pharmacist and co-owner of compounding pharmacies in Mississippi, defrauded Tricare and other healthcare programs by distributing medically unnecessary compounded medications.

Court documents said Mr. Rutland adjusted prescription formulas to ensure the highest reimbursement, solicited recruiters to obtain prescriptions and paid recruiters commissions based on how much the pharmacies were reimbursed by Tricare.

Mr. Rutland pleaded guilty in July 2021 to conspiracy to defraud Tricare and solicit, receive and pay kickbacks.



In addition to the prison sentence, Mr. Rutland was ordered to pay restitution and forfeit all assets traced to the scheme.