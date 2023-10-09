Nurse pleads not guilty to tampering with anxiety meds

A Connecticut nurse pleaded not guilty to five counts of tampering with an anxiety medication meant for patients.

Sean Falzarano, RN, allegedly took five vials of lorazepam on Jan. 31, 2022, that was intended to be dispensed to patients, removed the medication, replaced it with saline and returned the adulterated vials for use in medical procedures, according to a Oct. 6 Justice Department news release.

He was indicted on five counts of tampering with a consumer product. Mr. Falzarano pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His nursing license is currently suspended.