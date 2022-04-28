New York physician pays $564K to resolve false billing claims

A New York physician agreed to pay $564,217 to resolve allegations of submitting false claims to Medicare, the Justice Department said April 27.

Josef Schenker, MD, and two urgent care facilities owned by him were accused of billing Medicare for services not provided when administering COVID-19 vaccines and tests.

Prosecutors allege that from July 2020 to December 2021, Dr. Schenker used CPT codes that indicated he conducted mid-level and high-level patient evaluations, when he provided only a COVID-19 vaccine or test.

"In billing for medical services that were not provided to patients receiving COVID-19 vaccines and tests, Dr. Schenker exploited the pandemic for his own personal benefit," United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a news release.