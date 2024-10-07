New Mexico hospital responds to notice of breach from city

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Memorial Medical Center has shared some of the documents requested in a notice of breach letter sent by the city.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez launched an investigation regarding the hospital's alleged essential medical care denial in July. The city of Las Cruces sent a notice of breach letter in late August requesting documentation from the hospital, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the city.

Memorial Medical Center has provided some of the documents and requested an extension to meet the full demands of the letter, according to the release.

"The City granted the extension an acknowledgment of MMC's good faith efforts to comply with the demand," the release said.

The state's justice department is investigating the hospital for alleged refusal to treat indigent cancer patients, denial of medical services and failure to screen patients for financial assistance.

The Aug. 30 letter gave Memorial Medical Center an initial 30-day deadline to comply with certain demands, which included complying with its lease agreement and an asset purchase agreement, Las Cruces Sun News reported Oct. 5. The hospital has a 40-year lease agreement with the county and city, the outlet reported.

The letter requested documents including those related to expanded care services from 2018 to 2024, prices of expanded care from 2018 to 2020, instances of denied care, and capital expenditures related to operation, Sun News reported.

Memorial Medical Center was not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.