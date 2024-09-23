New California law targets 'addictive' social media for minors

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Sept. 20 that prohibits social media platforms from delivering addictive feeds to children beginning in 2027, unless the platform has verified that the user is not a minor or has obtained verifiable parental consent.

SB 976, known as the Protecting Youth from Social Media Addiction Act, also prohibits social media platforms from sending addictive feeds to minors between midnight and 6 a.m., in the user’s local time zone, and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday from September through May in the user's local time zone, without parental consent.

The law defines an "addictive feed" as "an internet website, online service, online application or mobile application in which multiple pieces of media generated or shared by users are recommended, selected, or prioritized for display to a user based on information provided by the user, or otherwise associated with the user or the user’s device, as specified, unless any of certain conditions are met."

Parents are able to set certain access controls for their child.

Additionally, the law prohibits platforms from raising prices for users with parental controls, and it allows the state's attorney general to adopt regulations that provide for exceptions to the law's provisions if the exceptions "further the purpose of protecting minors." The attorney general is able to enforce the law via civil actions.

Mr. Newsom signed the California law months after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, called for health warnings on social media for adolescents. In 2023, Dr. Murthy also issued an advisory on social media and mental health.