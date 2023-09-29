Missouri denies hospital's request to build $37M ER hospital

Missouri denied the certificate of need application for Centerpoint Medical Center of Independence to build a $37 million three-bed emergency hospital, The Landmark reported Sept. 29.

Critics of the project contended that the three-bed hospital would be unable to deal with major medical emergencies and would be too close to other regional hospitals. Of the 14 projects the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee reviewed, the emergency hospital was the only one denied.

Proponents of the new hospital pointed to the high wait times in nearby hospitals.

However, officials at the nearby hospitals said that Centerpoint's wait time numbers in its application were skewed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee rejected the project with a 3-2 vote.