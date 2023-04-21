Mississippi hospital files lawsuit over $453K of air conditioning units

Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Hospital is suing Wiggins (Miss.) Acute Care Hospital for $453,127 concerning payment of new air conditioning units put in at Wiggins-based Stone County Hospital and a medical clinic, the Sun Herald reported April 21.

Memorial entered into a 2019 lease with Stone County Hospital and Stone County Family Medical Clinic, part of a limited liability corporation called Wiggins Acute Care Hospital. According to Memorial, the lease required Stone County Hospital and clinic to pay for building repairs over $10,000.

The lawsuit concerns the 2020 installation of new heating and air conditioning units that Memorial says Stone County has yet to reimburse them for.

As of April 20, no response had been filed in response to the lawsuit. The hospital is now known as Memorial Hospital at Stone County.