Maryland attorney convicted in $25M hospital extortion plot

A Maryland medical malpractice attorney known for his aggressive tactics faces up to 20 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him of attempting to extort $25 million from the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore.

Stephen L. Snyder, 77, whose signature slogan was "Don't sue them, Snyder them," was found guilty Nov. 22 of attempted extortion and seven counts of violating the Travel Act, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Prosecutors proved that between January and October 2018, Mr. Snyder threatened to launch a damaging public relations campaign against UMMS's organ transplant program unless the system paid him $25 million. The effort began in his work representing the wife of a man who died 13 months after a kidney transplant at the system's flagship hospital in Baltimore.

Mr. Snyder's threats included claims that UMMS had knowingly transplanted diseased organs into patients without their knowledge to generate revenue. The payment was to be disguised as a consulting arrangement and would have been separate from any client settlements, according to the indictment.

Representing himself at trial, Mr. Snyder acknowledged his aggressive tactics, but claimed he had no criminal intent and was entrapped by the government. The case began after UMMS reported Snyder's threats to the FBI in 2019, leading to an eight-count indictment in 2020.

Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 25. Mr. Snyder faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for extortion and for each of seven counts of violating the Travel Act.