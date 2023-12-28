Man arrested after threatening violence at Tennessee, Ohio hospitals

An Oklahoma man was arrested Dec. 26 after phoning hospitals in Tennessee and Ohio with threats to commit violence, according to local news sources.

Kyle Odell, 45, allegedly called Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center making "odd comments about various things" and threatening to commit violence against people at the hospital, FOX17 reported. Hendersonville police traced the call to Oklahoma and found that Mr. Odell had also called a hospital in Ohio.

Police did not release the name of the hospital in Ohio and are not releasing any additional information at this time, Sumner County Source reported Dec. 27.

Mr. Odell is being held in Oklahoma — pending extradition to Sumner County, Tenn. — on charges of a false report threatening violence and harassment.