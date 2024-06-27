Justice Department charges nearly 200 for $2.8B healthcare fraud schemes

The Justice Department has filed criminal charges against 193 defendants for their alleged participation in healthcare fraud schemes that involved around $2.75 billion in intended losses and $1.6 billion in actual losses.

The defendants include 76 physicians, nurse practitioners, and other clinicians across the country. On June 27, the government said it has seized over $231 million in cash, luxury vehicles, gold, and other assets in relation to the schemes.

Specifically, the charges involved an alleged $900 million fraud scheme related to amniotic wound grafts; the unlawful distribution of millions of Adderall pills and other stimulants; an over $90 million fraud scheme involving distribution of adulterated and misbranded HIV medication; over $146 million in fraudulent addiction treatment schemes; over $1.1 billion in telemedicine and laboratory fraud; and over $450 million in other fraud and opioid schemes.

"It does not matter if you are a trafficker in a drug cartel or a corporate executive or medical professional employed by a healthcare company, if you profit from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, you will be held accountable," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "The Justice Department will bring to justice criminals who defraud Americans, steal from taxpayer-funded programs, and put people in danger for the sake of profits."