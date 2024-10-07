Medical associations back Johns Hopkins All Children's in 'Netflix' appeal

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital has gained additional support for its appeal in a case that was made famous by a Netflix documentary.

According to the Florida Appellate online docket, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children's Hospital Association and the Florida Hospital Association have all submitted amicus briefs in support of the hospital. The Florida Hospital Association submitted its own brief, while the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association jointly filed another.

Here are eight things to know about the appeal: