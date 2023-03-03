Indiana hospital worker accused of stealing $153K

Michele Rose, who, according to her LinkedIn, worked for Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the alleged embezzlement of $153,769 from the hospital.

According to court documents, Ms. Rose, 61, allegedly wrote 165 fraudulent checks to reimburse purchases she never made.

The scheme was allegedly carried out between March 2011 and December 2020.

She has been indicted on 12 counts of wire fraud and 12 counts of forging checks.