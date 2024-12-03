Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

Here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases that Becker's has reported since Nov. 15:

1. Two Fresno, Calif., physicians agreed to collectively pay more than $2.4 million to settle allegations that they solicited and received kickbacks in exchange for directing prescriptions to a group of mail-order pharmacies.

2. A federal court sentenced the owner of a Texas medical supply company to 60 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to a healthcare fraud scheme.

3. A former Aetna employee was sentenced to five years in prison in Ohio over his involvement in several fraudulent claims schemes.

4. The co-founder of a shuttered Missouri-based healthcare-sharing ministry was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in a fraud scheme that the Justice Department said cheated hundreds of members.

5. Aftab Hussain, a former New York pharmacy owner, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for his role in a Medicaid fraud scheme that defrauded the state of more than $11.5 million.

6. The owner and operator of a Texas laboratory was charged for his alleged role in a $79 million respiratory pathogen panel testing fraud scheme.

7. The owner of a Michigan home health company was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for his role in a $7.9 million Medicare fraud scheme.

8. Two Aetna employees were arrested for allegedly orchestrating a $1.1 million fraud scheme.

9. A New York physician pleaded guilty to receiving kickbacks in exchange for ordering medically unnecessary brain scans.

10. Pharmaceutical company QOL Medical and its CEO, Frederick Cooper, agreed to pay $47 million to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by offering kickbacks to healthcare providers to induce prescriptions for their drug Sucraid.