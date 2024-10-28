Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

Here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases that Becker's has reported since Oct. 10:

1. An Arizona physician was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a $3.7 million healthcare fraud scheme.

2. A New York physician was charged with allegedly receiving kickbacks in exchange for ordering medically unnecessary brain scans.

3. A Dallas pharmacy owner was sentenced to prison for billing insurance companies for headache sprays, pain creams and scar creams that were never given to patients.

4. The owners of a New York Medicaid-enrolled transportation company pleaded guilty to their roles in a $2.1 million Medicaid fraud and kickback scheme.

5. A Chattanooga, Tenn., based outpatient clinic agreed to pay more than $1.1 million dollars to settle allegations it knowingly and improperly billed Medicare electro-acupuncture using auricular stimulation devices.

6. The CEO of a Houston-based pharmaceutical company was convicted on all 15 charges against him for leading a scheme to fraudulently bill payers for expensive topical creams.

7. A San Diego physician and her former medical practice agreed to pay $3.8 million to settle allegations she knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Tricare.

8. A San Diego neurosurgeon was among four charged in connection with a scheme involving nearly $100 million in fraudulent workers' compensation charges.

9. Teva Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay $425 million to resolve allegations that the company funneled kickbacks through copay assistance foundations.

10. Two California residents are accused of a scheme to defraud Medicare out of more than $54 million through hospice and diagnostic testing services that were never provided.


















