Hawaii executive order gives hospital workers immunity from civil liability during COVID-19

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Sept. 1 granting all healthcare workers and facilities immunity from civil liability during the pandemic, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sept. 9.

The executive order states that all healthcare facilities, workers and volunteers in Hawaii need to "render assistance in support of the state's response to the COVID-19 emergency." Those who "comply completely with all state and federal orders regarding this emergency, shall be immune from civil liability."

