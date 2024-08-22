Hackensack Meridian must allow service dogs at medical appointments: Justice Department

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and the Justice Department have reached an agreement to resolve allegations that the health system violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to allow a service animal into a medical office, according to the department.

The settlement, announced Aug. 16, resolves claims that a disabled individual was barred from bringing their service animal into the Hackensack Meridian office of Abigail Whetstone, DO, for an appointment.

Under the ADA, a medical office "generally must allow service animals to accompany people with disabilities in all areas of the facility where the public is allowed to go."

As part of the agreement, Hackensack Meridian will make reasonable modifications to policies, practices and procedures to permit the use of service animals by disabled people, to ensure employees at Dr. Whetstone's office have a hard copy of the health system's service animal policy, and to ensure that employees at the medical office receive training on ADA compliance, according to the Justice Department. The health system has also agreed to pay damages to the complainant.

The health system shared the following statement with Becker's: "HMH is dedicated to providing all patients a welcoming and inclusive environment. HMH has long had an ADA-compliant service animal policy and is taking steps to ensure that all of our employees are properly trained. This is part of our commitment to keep getting better for the patients and communities we serve."