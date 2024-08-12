Greenwich hospital to pay $17M in stillborn malpractice suit

A jury found Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital negligent in its treatment of a pregnant woman, resulting in a stillbirth. The hospital was ordered to pay $17 million, CTPost reported Aug. 12.

In May 2015, Jaqueline Rodezno went to the hospital's outpatient center complaining of full body itching. She was diagnosed with cholestasis of pregnancy and given a prescription. On June 5, 2015, she went to the hospital emergency room complaining of facial numbness and a headache. She was discharged after some tests, but returned to the hospital three days later with worsening symptoms. She showed signs of a bile problem as well as abdominal pain.

On June 22, 2015, physicians were unable to find a fetal heartbeat and the next day her infant was delivered stillborn. Ms. Rodezno sued the hospital and medical group, claiming they were negligent in causing the infant's death by failing to recognize the seriousness of her symptoms and tests, and properly managing prenatal care.

Nine years later, the jury found Greenwich negligent.

Greenwich said it is disappointed with the verdict.

"Greenwich Hospital has a long history of providing compassionate, individualized care to families and babies before, during, and after pregnancy, and our skilled and dedicated clinicians are driven by this shared commitment to our patients," a Greenwich Hospital spokesperson said in a statement. "We remain steadfast in our belief that we acted consistently with our mission, vision, values and legacy in providing care to the family, though we know that does not minimize the loss they experienced. We are disappointed in the verdict and are evaluating our options for moving forward."