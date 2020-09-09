Former hospital CEO indicted in child sexual assault case

The former CEO of Liberty (Texas) Dayton Regional Medical Center faces a five-count indictment from an investigation into allegations of sexual assault of a child.

According to Bluebonnet News, a Liberty County grand jury returned the five-count indictment against Matthew Allen Thornton in late August. He was arrested June 22 and charged with sexual assault of a child. He was working as the CEO of Liberty Dayton Regional at the time of his arrest, and has since been dismissed from the role.

Each count of the indictment carries a two- to 20-year sentence if Mr. Thornton is convicted. He is free on a $25,000 bond as he awaits trial, according to Bluebonnet News.

Authorities began investigating Mr. Thornton in May after the allegations were made to the Liberty Police Department.

