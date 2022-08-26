Former Alaska hospital executive accused of stealing $108K

A former executive at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, was arrested Aug. 25 for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical facility, according to the Alaska Beacon.

The city and borough of Juneau, which owns the hospital, conducted an internal investigation that led to the arrest.

"We became aware of this particular issue and problem through our internal whistleblowing process and we're grateful to the employees that raised those concerns," Robert Barr, the deputy city manager, said, according to the Alaska Beacon.

As a result of the investigation, Bradley Grigg, the former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft in the first degree. The hospital has since implemented additional expenditure checks and balances, according to the Alaska Beacon.

"We are grateful to our employees who raised concerns and brought this issue to our attention," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's on Aug. 26. "The actions of one individual do not define an organization. Our focus remains on our collective commitment to our [courtesy, accountability, respect and excellence] values and providing the highest level of public service to our community."

Mr. Grigg became chief behavioral health officer of Bartlett Regional in 2017. He resigned last year around the time CEO Rose Lawhorne, MSN, stepped down. Ms. Lawhorne was subsequently fired after city staff said she was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate, according to news station KTOO. David Keith was named CEO of Bartlett Regional in July.

In January, Kevin Benson resigned as CFO of Bartlett Regional. Bob Tyk is serving as interim CFO.