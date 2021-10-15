Ex-VA hospital worker to serve 37 months in prison for embezzlement, faking medical records

Listen
William Precht, a former administrator at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for faking medical records to embezzle from the hospital, cleveland.com reported Oct. 14.
Six details:
- Mr. Precht pleaded guilty in March to 28 charges that included making false statements in healthcare matters, theft of government property and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the report. In addition to serving more than three years in prison, Mr. Precht will have to pay $1.25 million in restitution.
- The sentencing came a day after medical sales representative Robert Vitale pleaded guilty to four charges involving his work with Precht, cleveland.com reported.
- Mr. Precht began working at the hospital in 1997 as a pharmacy technician. He held various management positions. In 2016, he was promoted to the supervisory and management analyst for surgical services. He provided administrative oversight to the hospital's operating room, outpatient surgery and surgical intensive care.
- Mr. Precht purchased more than $1 million in supplies from a company he created with a VA card from 2010 to 2018. To justify the purchases, he faked medical records.
- The hospital fired Mr. Precht on Jan. 4, 2019, according to the report.
- Robert Vitale, who worked with Mr. Precht in the schemes, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 for his involvement.