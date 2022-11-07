Colorado women charged with stealing $577K from Medicaid in telemedicine scheme

The Colorado Department of Law has filed charges against a woman for submitting claims and receiving more than $577,935 in Medicaid reimbursement for telehealth services that were never provided.

An investigation conducted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that Renee Fasano, 46, owner of Southern Colorado Telehealth, allegedly took Medicaid billing information for patients seen at Castillo Primary Care, where she used to work as a biller, and used that information to submit fraudulent claims to Medicaid indicating that the patients had also been seen at her company.

The alleged activity occurred between March 3, 2020, and April 12, 2020, according to an Oct. 28 press release from the office of Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

In total, Ms. Fasano is accused of receiving approximately $577,935.82 from fraudulent Medicaid reimbursements.

She is now facing two counts of Medicaid fraud, one count a class 3 felony and one a class 5 felony.