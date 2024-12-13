Arkansas hospital hit with immediate jeopardy warning amid leadership turmoil

Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital received an immediate jeopardy warning Nov. 22 after surveyors found it lacked adequate emergency diagnostic laboratory services. The warning was lifted Dec. 3 after the hospital submitted a plan of correction, according to documents obtained by the Eureka Springs Times-Echo.

Surveyors visiting the hospital Nov. 22 determined the facility did not have 24/7 emergency diagnostic laboratory services and lacked sufficient staffing to safely perform laboratory tests. The immediate jeopardy warning was lifted Dec. 3, after Eureka Springs Hospital submitted a plan of correction, which included hiring temporary staff and ensuring training requirements were met by Dec. 9.

"The hospital recognizes the critical need for emergency lab services and the potential adverse outcomes for any delays in treatment due to the lack of 24-hour diagnostic laboratory availability," the hospital said in its response, according to the report. "We take these findings very seriously and have taken immediate corrective actions to resolve the identified non-compliance and ensure our laboratory is fully operational to meet the needs of medical emergencies."

During the survey, interim CEO Jodi Edmonson confirmed to surveyors that the hospital was without a lab director, following the departure of several key leaders. Hospital leaders also told surveyors they are working to secure another pathology group after the previous group terminated its contract Nov. 21.

The immediate jeopardy warning — which places hospitals at risk of losing CMS funding — comes amid leadership turmoil at Eureka Springs. On Nov. 1, hospital commissioners voted to terminate the CEO, Angie Shaw, and appointed Ms. Edmonson, the hospital's human resources director, as acting CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement. Ms. Shaw later told a local news outlet that her firing came after several staff members brought forth harassment complaints surrounding the hospital's CFO, Cynthia Asbury.

In the days after Ms. Shaw's termination, commissioners also terminated Jessica Petrino, the hospital's nursing director. Other key leaders, including the hospital's lab director, reportedly resigned following the leadership shakeup.

Becker's has reached out to Eureka Springs Hospital and will update this report if more information becomes available.