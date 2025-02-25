Appeals court upholds fraud conviction of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has upheld the fraud convictions, prison sentences and $452 million restitution order against Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the now-defunct blood testing startup Theranos, and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the company's former president.

Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani were found guilty of defrauding investors by falsely claiming Theranos' technology could conduct fast, accurate blood tests with just a drop of blood. On Feb. 24, the appeals court ruled that their convictions were valid and that any minor legal errors during the 2022 trial did not affect the overall outcome. Becker's obtained these court documents.

Ms. Holmes' lawyers presented her appeal in a California federal appeals court June 11.

With their appeals rejected, Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani will remain in prison.