8 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From an Ohio health system sued over a ransomware attack to a for-profit hospital operator owing fees in a $98 million fraud case, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. ThedaCare drops lawsuit against Ascension over employees' exit

Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare dropped a lawsuit against Ascension Northeast Wisconsin that sought to prevent employees from leaving to join Ascension's hospital in Appleton, Wis.

2. International nurses sue staffing agency over quitting penalties, wages

A group of international nurses is suing Health Carousel, a healthcare staffing agency, accusing the company of wage theft and other unfair labor practices.

3. J&J, 3 wholesalers reach $590M opioid settlement with Native American tribes

AmerisourceBergen, McKesson, Cardinal Health and Johnson & Johnson reached a $590 million deal to settle lawsuits filed by hundreds of Native American tribes alleging the companies fueled the opioid crisis.

4. CHS owes fees in $98M fraud case, court rules

Whistleblowers who helped the federal government reach a $98 million false claims settlement with Community Health Systems in 2014 can recover attorneys fees from the Franklin, Tenn.-based hospital operator, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 25.

5. Memorial Health System sued after ransomware attack exposed 216,500 patients' info

Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 216,500 patients that their protected health information was exposed during an August ransomware attack.

6. New York lawsuit seeks to allow people to receive free legal advice over medical debt

New York City nonprofit Upsolve and a pastor filed a lawsuit Jan. 25 against the state attorney general's office in an effort to allow people to receive free legal advice over debt collections, including medical debt.

7. Florida drops appeal against federal vaccination rule for healthcare workers

Florida dropped its challenge of the CMS COVID-19 vaccination requirements for healthcare workers, although the governor has continued to say his office does not intend to enforce the rule.

8. Employees sue Sutter Health over use of 'corrosive' cleanser

Five employees filed a lawsuit against Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, alleging the health system had them use a "corrosive" cleanser to mitigate high rates of Costridioides difficile in its hospitals.