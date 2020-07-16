8 latest lawsuits, settlements involving hospitals

The following hospital lawsuits and settlements were reported since June 24, beginning with the most recent.

1. Geisinger settles lawsuit over NICU infections that killed 3 infants

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger reached a settlement with the families of infants who died or were injured as a result of contracting bacterial infections while in the neonatal intensive care unit at Geisinger Medical Center.

2. UHS settles false claims allegations for $122M

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services and two related entities agreed to pay $122 million to settle kickback allegations and claims that they billed for unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services.

3. Court denies Sutter Health's request to delay $575M antitrust settlement hearing

The Superior Court of San Francisco County denied Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health's motion to delay a preliminary approval hearing for a $575 million antitrust settlement.

4. Oklahoma hospital, physician group will pay $72M to settle false claims case

A specialty hospital in Oklahoma City, its management company and a physician group agreed to pay $72.3 million to resolve false claims allegations.

5. Nurse alleges New York hospital denied breaks, overtime pay

A nurse is suing Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Hospital, alleging the hospital has broken state and federal law by denying lunch breaks and withholding overtime pay.

6. Ex-CFO sues Tenet unit, alleges retaliation for whistleblowing

The former CFO of United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, sued his ex-employer in federal court, alleging retaliation for raising concerns about potential securities law violations.

7. Piedmont Healthcare to pay $16M to settle allegations it overbilled Medicare

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare will pay $16 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by billing at a more expensive inpatient rate for patients who could have received outpatient care.

8. Augusta University Medical Center to pay $2.6M to settle false claims charges

Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center agreed to pay $2.6 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Former hospital executive charged in $1.4B billing scheme

Ex-CEO of pain clinic chain gets prison time for role in $4M kickback scheme

California surgeon charged in $600M billing fraud scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.