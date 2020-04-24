7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Tennessee hospital settling false billing allegations to a nurses union suing New York hospitals alleging dangerous working conditions, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Judge approves $8.9M settlement for Banner Health data breach

Phoenix-based Banner Health will pay $8.9 million to end claims from a 2016 data breach that exposed personal information of 2.9 million patients.

2. Tennessee hospital settles false billing allegations

Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tenn., agreed to settle False Claims Act allegations for $1.7 million.

3. New York nurses union sues state, hospitals alleging dangerous working conditions

The New York State Nurses Association filed three lawsuits against the state and two hospitals, alleging they failed to provide adequate protections for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

4. KPMD pays $1.7M restitution after defrauding government EHR incentive program

KPMD was ordered to pay $1.7 million in restitution for defrauding the government incentive program to implement EHRs.

5. Family sues Seattle Children's over mold in ORs; child still hospitalized

The parents of a hospitalized infant filed a lawsuit against Seattle Children's Hospital April 14, claiming negligence after their son's heart was infected with mold at the hospital.

6. Texas hospital claims Aetna owes $12M in unpaid billings

Knox County Hospital District in Knox City, Texas, is seeking millions in billings it claims Aetna hasn't paid the hospital since June 2018.

7. Staffing firm lured nurses to unsafe work in New York, $500K lawsuit claims

Three nurses from Alabama who were recruited to work in New York City hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic are suing a staffing firm after finding what they considered to be unsafe working conditions.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Feds charge Georgia man with orchestrating COVID-19 billing fraud scheme

Intentional spread of coronavirus a crime, Justice Department says

Biggest maker of medical masks in US warns of fraud

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.