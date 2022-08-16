4 latest nurse lawsuits

Here are four recent lawsuits filed by nurses that Becker's has covered since Aug. 2:

1. Members of the Oregon Nurses Association filed a class-action lawsuit alleging wage theft by Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

2. Two nurses are suing Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Health, alleging that the system has chronically underpaid hourly staff members for time spent preparing for their shifts, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Aug. 8.

3. Two AdventHealth nurses at an emergency room in Ocala, Fla., are suing the hospital over a training session that included a simulated active shooter exercise that trainees were not informed was part of a drill, Fox 35 Orlando reported Aug. 5.

4. Three nurses filed a lawsuit alleging that Columbia, Md.-based staffing company Maxim Healthcare Services defrauded them through a "take-it-or-leave-it" strategy that forced them to accept less pay or lose their jobs, Law360 reported Aug. 1.