10 sectors with the priciest Medicaid fraud cases in 2022

Medicaid fraud units recovered $415.7 million from criminal convictions and $641.5 million in civil settlements in 2022, according to a report from HHS' Office of the Inspector General.

Nationwide, there were 1,327 criminal convictions for Medicaid fraud and 553 civil settlements, according to the report that was published March 10.

Here are the provider areas with the most dollars in Medicaid fraud recovered by the office.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers: $253.8 million recovered from 95 civil settlements and zero criminal convictions



Managed care organizations: $89.6 million recovered from eight civil settlements and $100 recovered from one criminal conviction



Home health agencies: $69.1 million recovered from 31 criminal convictions and $18 million recovered from 27 civil settlements



Hospice: $84.2 million recovered from nine criminal convictions and zero civil suits



Retail pharmacies: $4.9 million recovered from 19 criminal convictions, and $78.6 million recovered from 30 civil settlements



Other MD or DOs (specialty not specified): $59.1 million recovered from 16 criminal convictions and $4.7 million recovered from 15 civil settlements



Nonresidential mental health facilities: $16.6 million recovered from 27 criminal convictions and $30.6 million recovered from 12 civil settlements



Durable medical equipment suppliers: $43.1 million recovered from 17 criminal convictions and $2.6 million recovered from 18 civil settlements



Personal care services agencies: $38.2 million recovered from 31 criminal convictions and about $185,000 recovered from two civil settlements



Other nonresidential facilities: $36,315 recovered from six criminal convictions and $30.4 million recovered from six civil settlements

See the full report here.