10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From UnitedHealth Group reaching a $20.25 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor to the former CEO of MetroHealth filing a lawsuit against the health system for alleged discrimination, here are 10 healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements and legal developments that Becker's has reported since Feb. 4:

1. Centene and one of its subsidiaries will pay $11 million to settle allegations the company falsely certified its compliance with cybersecurity requirements.

2. Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers of New York agreed to pay $29 million to settle allegations it concealed overpayments for services provided to retired military members and their families.

3. A federal judge is allowing a lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group to partially move forward, which alleges the company used an artificial intelligence algorithm to wrongfully deny Medicare Advantage patients post-acute care.

4. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who alleges the health system unlawfully failed to pay employees for all hours worked due to its time-rounding policies and/or practices.

5. Centene moved to dismiss the lawsuit it filed challenging its Medicare Advantage star ratings in court.

6. Oral arguments began on Feb. 12 for St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's appeal in a case that gained national attention through a Netflix documentary.

7. The American Hospital Association and Federation of American Hospitals filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging an appellate court to vacate nationwide the Federal Trade Commission's noncompete rule.

8. A federal judge ruled that Walgreens must pay $987 million to the virtual care company PWNHealth, upholding an arbitration award following a breach-of-contract dispute.

9. UnitedHealth Group reached a $20.25 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor, resolving allegations that its subsidiary, UMR, improperly denied claims for emergency room visits and urinary drug screenings for thousands of patients.

10. Airica Steed, EdD, RN, who was terminated as president and CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth in August, filed a lawsuit against the health system, three board members and four executives, alleging discrimination, retaliation and defamation.