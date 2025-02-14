Former employee sues Yale New Haven Health over alleged underpayments

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who alleges the health system unlawfully failed to pay employees for all hours worked due to its time-rounding policies and/or practices, according to court documents accessed by Becker's.

Ashley Pastor, who was employed as an hourly off-shift administrative manager at the health system's Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital, filed the lawsuit Feb. 3 in federal court.

Ms. Pastor alleges Yale New Haven Health consistently failed to pay employees for all hours worked, including overtime and non-overtime hours.

Employees "regularly clocked in and began to work and perform the principal activities of their jobs, but defendant generally did not pay them for all of their time worked," her lawsuit states. "Instead, defendant paid them based on post-edited, rounded, modified, and inaccurate and/or incomplete records which do not include all compensable work required by, performed for, and to the benefit of Defendant at the beginning of their workdays."

Ms. Pastor also alleges employees were not provided a proper meal break, even though the health system automatically deducting 30 minutes from their paychecks each workday for a supposed meal break.

Employees "regularly worked through, or performed work during, what were supposed to be their meal breaks, and this is additional time, including overtime in overtime weeks, that [employees] are performing work required by, performed for, and to the benefit of defendant without required compensation," the lawsuit states.

Yale New Haven Health disputed the allegations.

"Yale New Haven Health is aware of the recently filed lawsuit," a spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We believe that all of our pay practices are legally compliant and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves in this matter."

The lawsuit seeks class-action and collective-action status under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state labor law. It also seeks to recover unpaid wages for affected employees.