10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From BCBS reaching a record antitrust settlement, to Epic asking a judge to dismiss a startup's lawsuit against it, here are 10 healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements and legal actions that Becker's has reported since Oct. 10:

1. Humana filed a lawsuit Oct. 18 asking a federal judge to require CMS to "retract and recalculate" its 2025 star ratings.

2. Revenue cycle management company Gryphon Healthcare is facing multiple lawsuits after thousands of patients' data was exposed by a data breach involving one of its partners.

3. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it caused psychological damage after conducting a surprise active shooter drill at a children's psychiatric hospital.

4. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing a Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center physician over violating state law by providing hormone replacement therapy to 21 minors. This is the first time an attorney general has sued an individual physician over transition-related care for minors.

5. Moderna is facing allegations that it misused innovations from researchers at Northwestern University to develop its mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which became widely available to the public in 2021 to combat the pandemic.

6. The judge overseeing Dallas-based Steward Health Care's bankruptcy approved a request for reimbursement of $36 million for fees and expenses from the company's lawyers.

7. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, along with the 33 independent BCBS companies, agreed to pay $2.8 billion to settle antitrust claims from healthcare providers, marking the largest settlement of its kind in the healthcare industry.

8. Epic is asking a U.S. federal judge to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed against them by startup Particle Health.

9. Hayti, Mo.-based Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems is facing a lawsuit from a former CEO and another from a company that provided pain management services to its patients.

10. Teva Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay $425 million to resolve allegations that the company funneled kickbacks through copay assistance foundations.