From UnitedHealthcare suing to prevent CMS from downgrading its Medicare Advantage star ratings, to California's attorney general suing a hospital after a woman was denied an emergency abortion, here are 10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since Sept. 24:

1. A Kansas judge denied Aetna's petition for judicial review of the state's Medicaid contract awards.

2. UnitedHealthcare is asking a federal court to prevent CMS from downgrading its Medicare Advantage star ratings based on one phone call.

3. California attorney general Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against AHMC Healthcare, claiming the Alhambra-based health system's service reductions at one Bay Area hospital and closure of another facility violate conditions set by the state when it acquired the facilities in 2020.

4. The Department of Justice filed a statement of interest siding with UPMC workers in an ongoing antitrust lawsuit alleging the Pittsburgh-based health system prevented workers from exiting or improving their working conditions, suppressed their wages and benefits, and increased their workloads.

5. California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against Eureka, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital after a woman was denied an emergency abortion.

6. Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare agreed to pay $19.85 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims for unnecessary behavioral health service.

7. New Jersey state Attorney General Matt Platkin filed a lawsuit against Virtua Health and its network of hospitals in Voorhees, Mount Holly and Camden, alleging that the Marlton, N.J.-based health system's drug-testing policy for pregnant patients is discriminatory and violates patients' privacy.

8. Hayti, Mo.-based Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems is being sued by its former CEO after she claimed she faced discrimination and retaliation.

9. A U.S. appeals court reinstated more than 500 lawsuits against drugmaker Merck & Co. because of its osteoporosis drug Fosamax, which plaintiffs allege increases risk of thigh bone fractures.

10. Nurse practitioners employed by New York state sued the agency that oversees their salary structure, alleging they are being underpaid based on gender.