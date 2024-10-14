NYU Langone launches digital pathology program

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has launched a digital pathology program, allowing for pathologists to switch to analyzing high-definition digital images as opposed to physical slides for disease diagnosis.

Along with adopting new technology, the hospital has hired 24 new digital pathology coordinators, according to an Oct. 9 news release from NYU Langone.



Goals of the digital pathology program include improving efficiency, empowering AI models with digitized images, earlier diagnosis to shorten time from testing to treatment, enhancing medical team collaboration and paving the way for opportunities for pathologists to work with patients regarding diagnosis.



The program is being implemented in partnership with technology conglomerate Philips, the release said.