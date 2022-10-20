WellSpan Health opts for Oracle cloud capabilities

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to replace its legacy on-premises business systems.

The health system will integrate its finance, supply chain and human resources processes to the cloud in order to move them into an integrated suite, according to an Oct. 20 press release.

The aim is to use the cloud to improve operational insights, reduce costs, enhance team member experience and support the health system's future expansion.

"As we expanded, we knew we needed to eliminate complex systems and find a solution that would streamline business processes to better support our growing workforce," said Laura Buczkowski, executive vice president and chief financial officer of WellSpan. "Partnering with Oracle will allow us to leverage best-in-class cloud applications to help our team members work and collaborate more efficiently so that they can deliver unparalleled care to the communities we operate in."