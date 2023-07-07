Pass or fail? How ChatGPT has fared on medical exams

Noah Schwartz -

Here is how OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool has fared on six different medical exams:

Exams ChatGPT passed:

  1. The tool passed a college-level microbiology exam, scoring 95 percent.

  2. GPT passed a Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford University Medical School of Medicine clinical reasoning exam with a score of 72 percent.

  3. The AI chatbot passed three exams associated with the United States Medical Licensing Examination.

 

Exams ChatGPT failed:

  1. The AI tool scored less than 30 percent on the American Urological Association's Self Study Program for Urology.

  2. GPT-4 scored 62.4 percent on the American College of Gastroenterology Self-Assessment Test. A minimum score of 70 percent is needed to pass the exam.

  3. The chatbot scored less than 50 percent on its first attempt at a practice test used by ophthalmology students.

