Pass or fail? How ChatGPT has fared on medical exams

Here is how OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool has fared on six different medical exams:
Exams ChatGPT passed:
- The tool passed a college-level microbiology exam, scoring 95 percent.
- GPT passed a Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford University Medical School of Medicine clinical reasoning exam with a score of 72 percent.
- The AI chatbot passed three exams associated with the United States Medical Licensing Examination.
Exams ChatGPT failed:
- The AI tool scored less than 30 percent on the American Urological Association's Self Study Program for Urology.
- GPT-4 scored 62.4 percent on the American College of Gastroenterology Self-Assessment Test. A minimum score of 70 percent is needed to pass the exam.
- The chatbot scored less than 50 percent on its first attempt at a practice test used by ophthalmology students.