Pass or fail? How ChatGPT has fared on medical exams

Here is how OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool has fared on six different medical exams:

Exams ChatGPT passed:

The tool passed a college-level microbiology exam, scoring 95 percent.



GPT passed a Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford University Medical School of Medicine clinical reasoning exam with a score of 72 percent.



The AI chatbot passed three exams associated with the United States Medical Licensing Examination.

Exams ChatGPT failed: