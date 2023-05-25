ChatGPT meets its match in GI exam

After passing various U.S. medical exams, ChatGPT met its match in the American College of Gastroenterology Self-Assessment Test, researchers found.

The artificial intelligence chatbot's GPT-3 version scored a 65.1 percent on the exam, while its GPT-4 update fared worse, at 62.4 percent, according to the May 22 study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. A score of 70 percent or higher is required to pass.

The study's authors recommended against using ChatGPT for GI education in its current form. The researchers are affiliated with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and North Little Rock-based Arkansas Gastroenterology.