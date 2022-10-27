OSF, Bradley University commit $5M to innovation

OSF Healthcare and Bradley University, both in Peoria, Ill., are forming the Innovation for Health partnership, which will commit $5 million to innovative healthcare projects.

The five-year partnership will award $1 million each year to interdisciplinary projects addressing challenges in healthcare. Bradley is the first private university to enter into a research and innovation partnership with OSF, according to an Oct. 25 OSF news release.

Through the partnership, Bradley researchers and scholars will have the opportunity to work in OSF's innovation labs.

"For OSF HealthCare, the expanded partnership will support the needs of researchers, medical educators, clinicians and most importantly, patients," John Vozenilek, MD, vice president and chief medical officer of OSF Innovation and Digital Health, said. "We'll now have additional resources and a formal process to focus strategically on ideas and novel approaches to impact medical education and simulation, prevention and treatment significantly. "