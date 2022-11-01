Nuvance Health launches cognitive care-at-home program

Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health has started a remote patient monitoring program for patients with mild cognitive impairment that aims to improve their condition at home.

The health system is one of the first to pilot the Neuroglee Connect virtual platform that allows neurologists to remotely track patients and keep them active with mentally stimulating activities via an iPad.

"We care deeply about our patients with [mild cognitive impairment] and their caregivers, and understand how the diagnosis can be extremely worrisome," said Paul Wright, MD, senior vice president and system chair of the Nuvance Health Neuroscience Institute, in an Oct. 31 health system news release. "We are passionate about bringing them the latest care options and support, and in particular, leveraging digital innovations that they can access from the comfort and convenience of home."

The activities include games and skill-building, memory compensation training, and viewing personal photos and videos to trigger memories. The platform also includes education about healthy nutrition, exercise and sleep habits. Using a digital data dashboard, providers can modify patients' treatment plans based on their progress and adherence.