MedTech Innovator taps 61 startups for accelerator

MedTech Innovator, an accelerator of medtech companies, named 61 startups to its four-month acceleration program.
The program kicks off June 14. Participants in the program will have the opportunity to network and pitch investors.
More than 1,000 companies applied to the program, according to a June 6 MedTech Innovator news release.
The 61 companies:
- 270Surgical
- 3EO Health
- 4th Dimension EMR
- Adcura
- Alyve Medical
- AMI
- Ankr Health
- CardieX
- Cellulora
- Cerebraai
- CORIT Medical
- Covellus
- DASI Simulations
- EchoPixel
- Endocision
- Fingy3D
- Flow Neuroscience
- Happitech
- Hertility Health
- Hive Medical
- Hypervision Surgical
- IFPx
- ImmersiveTouch
- Inbrain Neuroelectronics
- InterShunt Technologies
- Invenio Imaging
- JuneBrain
- Knowtex
- Mach32
- Medical Devices Corner
- MicroTransponder
- Mirai Medical
- NeuraStasis
- Neurava
- Newrotex
- Nininger Medical
- NXgenPort
- Opticyte
- PanTher Therapeutics
- Perceptive Medical
- Plio Surgical
- Prana Thoracic
- ProtonIntel
- Pumpinheart
- Purgo Scientific
- Renovos Biologics
- SafeGuard Surgical
- Savage Medical
- Senseye
- Sentante
- Sonavi Labs
- Sparta Biomedical
- StrokeDx
- Thermidas
- Total Flow Medical
- Travera
- Universal Brain
- VeinWay
- Vitestro
- Xcision Medical Systems
- XTremedy Medical