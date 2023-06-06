MedTech Innovator taps 61 startups for accelerator

Noah Schwartz -

MedTech Innovator, an accelerator of medtech companies, named 61 startups to its four-month acceleration program.

The program kicks off June 14. Participants in the program will have the opportunity to network and pitch investors.

More than 1,000 companies applied to the program, according to a June 6 MedTech Innovator news release.

The 61 companies: 

 

  1. 270Surgical
  2. 3EO Health
  3. 4th Dimension EMR 
  4. Adcura 
  5. Alyve Medical 
  6. AMI 
  7. Ankr Health
  8. CardieX 
  9. Cellulora 
  10. Cerebraai
  11. CORIT Medical
  12. Covellus 
  13. DASI Simulations
  14. EchoPixel 
  15. Endocision
  16. Fingy3D
  17. Flow Neuroscience
  18. Happitech
  19. Hertility Health
  20. Hive Medical 
  21. Hypervision Surgical
  22. IFPx
  23. ImmersiveTouch
  24. Inbrain Neuroelectronics
  25. InterShunt Technologies
  26. Invenio Imaging
  27. JuneBrain
  28. Knowtex
  29. Mach32
  30. Medical Devices Corner
  31. MicroTransponder
  32. Mirai Medical 
  33. NeuraStasis 
  34. Neurava
  35. Newrotex 
  36. Nininger Medical 
  37. NXgenPort 
  38. Opticyte
  39. PanTher Therapeutics 
  40. Perceptive Medical 
  41. Plio Surgical 
  42. Prana Thoracic
  43. ProtonIntel 
  44. Pumpinheart 
  45. Purgo Scientific
  46. Renovos Biologics 
  47. SafeGuard Surgical
  48. Savage Medical
  49. Senseye 
  50. Sentante 
  51. Sonavi Labs 
  52. Sparta Biomedical 
  53. StrokeDx
  54. Thermidas 
  55. Total Flow Medical 
  56. Travera
  57. Universal Brain
  58. VeinWay
  59. Vitestro
  60. Xcision Medical Systems 
  61. XTremedy Medical 

