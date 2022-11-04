Cleveland Clinic partners with Japanese institute on innovation

Cleveland Clinic and Okinawa (Japan) Institute of Science and Technology have developed a partnership to boost global healthcare innovation.

The agreement — signed at an Oct. 30 ceremony attended by Cleveland Clinic COO William Peacock, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and OIST President Peter Gruss — establishes a research fellowship at OIST for a Cleveland Clinic medical student.

"We are excited for this new collaboration with a renowned institution like OIST," said James Stoller, MD, chair of the Education Institute at Cleveland Clinic, in a Nov. 4 OIST news release. "The relationship expands the scope of research opportunities for our talented medical students and will both further enhance our pipeline of talented physician-investigators and create synergies upon which to build."