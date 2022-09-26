7 health system collaborations with Amazon, Google, Microsoft

Big Tech companies including Microsoft, Google and Amazon have been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems.

Here are seven collaborations reported by Becker's since Aug. 25:

1. NYC Health + Hospitals partnered with Microsoft AI for Health and others Sept. 19 as part of the AI4HealthyCities Health Equity Network, which employs data science techniques to shed light on the main drivers of cardiovascular disease.

2. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is working with Microsoft to increase health equity, its tech leader told Becker's Sept. 15.

3. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope is using Microsoft for cloud storage and development, its CIO told Becker's Sept. 15.

4. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health partnered Sept. 13 with Google Cloud to improve its healthcare data analytics and interoperability.

5. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to purchase Amazon Web Services' Red Hat and ENCOR training for staff to better equip them for its EHR migration to Oracle Cerner, according to a Sept. 9 government notice.

6. Wyoming, Mich.-based University of Michigan Health-West and West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange, N.J. are among the health systems using Microsoft subsidiary Nuance's engagement solutions to increase patient reach and improve communication with patients, the company said Aug. 31.

7. Waterbury, Conn.-based Saint Mary's Hospital said Aug. 25 it is using Google Assistant as part of "serenity suite" to support staff resiliency and wellbeing.