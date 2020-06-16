Some Florida hospital staff not wearing masks, visitors say

Some visitors have alleged that not all staff are wearing face masks at Bradenton, Fla.-based Manatee Memorial Hospital, according to NBC's WFLA-TV.

Lakesha Williams said she was shocked to see "at least 20 people without gloves or without masks on just walking through the hospital" when she was visiting the intensive care unit June 15. Ms. Williams told WFLA-TV that she was concerned about the virus spreading inside the hospital. Ms. Williams added that she had to wear a mask, gloves and other gear while visiting.

"I think the staff should be wearing masks just like everybody else, especially if they are dealing with different patients," visitor Colleen Wiggs told WFLA-TV.

WFLA-TV contacted the hospital about concerned visitors and policies in place. Manatee Memorial Hospital's CEO, Kevin DiLallo, told the publication that "face masks are required to enter the facility."

More articles on infection control:

New Mexico hospital's COVID-19 screening unfair to Native American women, clinicians say

FEMA plans to have providers reuse masks, gowns

Nurse union balks at reuse of stained, decontaminated N95 masks

w Mexico hospital's COVID-19 screening unfair to Native American women, clinicians say

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.