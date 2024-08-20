NYC Health + Hospitals taps app to improve antibiotic prescribing

NYC Health + Hospitals is using a new mobile app to promote appropriate antibiotic use among clinicians.

The public health system will first roll out the app at five of its hospital campuses in New York City:

Bellevue Hospital Center

Elmhurst Hospital Center

Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center

Queens Hospital Center

South Brooklyn Health

The app, developed by Firstline, allows hospitals to upload their prescribing guidelines, antibiotic resistance data and infection control isolation policies, according to an Aug. 20 news release.

Prescribers can access this information via a smartphone app or desktop computer, ensuring they always have easy access to antibiotic guidelines.

"It is easy to use and will take the guesswork out of which medication to prescribe, leading to much better outcomes for our patients," Maurice Policar, MD, the system's chief of infectious diseases, said in the release.



Learn more here.