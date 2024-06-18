Memorial Hermann sets model for rapid syphilis testing

Physicians at Memorial Hermann Health System are aiming to address the congenital syphilis epidemic via a new testing program in its emergency department, the Houston Chronicle reported June 17.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann and UTHealth Houston debuted the Preg-Out program about three months ago, which offers rapid testing for all pregnant patients admitted to the ED at the system's main campus. Testing is offered on an opt-out basis, with results available in 15 minutes after a simple finger prick.

"We're on the cutting edge," Irene Stafford, MD, a maternal-fetal specialist and associate professor at UTHealth Houston's McGovern Medical School, told Houston Chronicle. "I firmly believe that our implementation program will be a model for the rest of the country, especially high prevalence areas like Houston."

Research coordinators on Dr. Stafford's team conduct the testing in the ED. If a patient tests positive, hospital staff confirm the results via a traditional blood test, which normally takes about 24 hours. Patients are then notified of their diagnosis by the research coordinators and offered appropriate follow-up care.

The program allows Memorial Hermann to catch syphilis cases among pregnant patients who may not receive consistent prenatal care and would otherwise go undiagnosed. Earlier detection allows for earlier treatment and the prevention of more severe side effects for both the patient and infant, according to the report.

Congenital syphilis cases have steeply increased nationwide in the last two decades. In 2022, the CDC confirmed 3,761 congenital cases, representing a 937% increase from 2012.