Hospitals making good progress on HAIs, early data suggests

Preliminary data suggests hospitals are trending back in the right direction to reverse the declines in quality and safety that happened during the pandemic, according to Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

"As we come out of the pandemic, we are starting to see data that is more optimistic about the future and we need to accelerate all efforts to reverse the declines we saw during the pandemic, which were dangerous and cost lives," Ms. Binder told Becker's May 12.

The organization published its spring safety grades earlier this month, with data from late 2021 and into 2022 revealing a significant spike in healthcare-associated infections in hospitals: Central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus each reached a five-year high.

But early data rolling in now suggests signs of improvement.

"We already do have some data — it's not definitive yet — but we do have some data that suggests we're going in the right direction, full speed ahead," Ms. Binder said.

More concrete data and trends on how hospitals are faring with HAIs are expected to be released with the fall safety grades.

For now, hospitals should double down their focus on quality improvement efforts.

"That investment not only improves the lives of patients, but it also improves the lives of the workforce. Because people want to work in an environment where their purpose of serving patients can be fulfilled," Ms. Binder said.