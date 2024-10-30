FDA approves another new antibiotic

The FDA has approved a new oral antibiotic to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections.

Orylnvah is a broad-spectrum oral penem antibiotic for women who have limited or no alternative treatment options, according to an Oct. 24 FDA news release.

In trials, Orylnvah had a 62% composite response rate, compared to 55% composite response rate in patients treated with amoxicillin/clavulanate. It also was found to be superior to ciprofloxacin, with a 48% composite response rate compared to 33% in the ciprofloxacin group.

The most common side effects were diarrhea, nausea, vaginal yeast infection, headache and vomiting, the release said.