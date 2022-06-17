COVID-19 testing not crucial for every surgical patient, anesthesiologists say

Perioperative COVID-19 testing is no longer recommended for every patient undergoing nonemergent surgery in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, according to a new guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation.

The guidance, updated June 15, encourages healthcare facilities in areas with low to moderate community spread to consider "a more permissive approach" to testing if the patient is asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and having a lower-risk procedure.

ASA and APSF previously recommended COVID-19 testing for all patients undergoing surgery, regardless of vaccination status.

Facilities in areas with high COVID-19 transmission should continue testing every patient before surgery.

View the full guidance here.