CDC's highly anticipated mask guidance: 6 things to know

A CDC advisory committee has been working to update an influential set of infection control guidelines since August 2023. Over the past year, the agency has faced growing pressure from clinicians, who have criticized early versions of the updated guidance for putting surgical masks on par with N95s.

The CDC's Isolation Precautions Guidance — which informs infection control and prevention practices within hospitals and nursing homes worldwide — was last updated in 2007. The agency's Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee, or HICPAC, has been meeting for over a year to discuss revisions.

Here's what to know about the proposed mask guidance and ongoing revision process: